Aug 15 (Reuters) - Fedex Corp

* CEO Frederick Smith's FY 2016 total compensation was $16.8 million versus $13.8 million in FY 2015 - SEC Filing

* CFO Alan Graf's FY 2016 total compensation was $5.5 million versus $5.8 million in FY 2015