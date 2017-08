Aug 15 (Reuters) - General Mills Inc

* CEO Kendall J. Powell's 2016 total compensation was $11 million versus $13.4 million in 2015 - SEC Filing

* Says CFO Donal L. Mulligan FY 2016 total compensation $3.9 million versus $4.7 million in FY 2015