Aug 15 (Reuters) - Moody's -

* Moody's changes Deere's outlook to negative from stable; Affirms A2 long-term and prime-1 short-term ratings

* Outlook reflects challenges Deere is facing as result of broad, lengthy weakness in farm equipment demand and unusually low margins

* Current outlook for 2017 points toward flat market conditions with respect to agricultural commodity harvests and pricing