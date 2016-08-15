BRIEF-Greenlight Capital ups stake in Aercap Holdings, Dillards

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Greenlight Capital Inc:

* Greenlight Capital Inc takes share stake of 3.3 mln shares in Hertz Global Holdings Inc - SEC filing

* Greenlight Capital Inc ups share stake in General Motors Co by 12.5 percent to 17.2 million shares

* Greenlight Capital Inc takes share stake of 10.3 million shares in Rite Aid Corp

* Greenlight Capital Inc ups share stake in Dillards Inc by 24.1 percent to 1.9 million class A shares

* Greenlight Capital Inc ups share stake in Aercap Holdings NV by 26.0 percent to 11.4 million

* Change in holdings are as of June 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2016 Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: (bit.ly/2aVdzdO) Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2b6UokO)