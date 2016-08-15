FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 15, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Greenlight Capital dissolves share stake in Allergan Plc - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Greenlight Capital Inc:

* Greenlight Capital Inc dissolves share stake in Allergan Plc

* Greenlight Capital Inc ups share stake in Aercap Holdings NV by 26.0 percent to 11.4 million

* Greenlight capital Inc ups share stake in Community Health Systems Inc to 2.4 million shares

* Change in holdings are as of June 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2016 Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: (bit.ly/2aVdzdO) Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2b6UokO)

