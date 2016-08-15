FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Carl Icahn takes shared share stake in Allergan, raises in Xerox and AIG
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
August 15, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Carl Icahn takes shared share stake in Allergan, raises in Xerox and AIG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Carl Icahn:

* Carl Icahn raises shared share stake in Xerox Corp by 7.2 percent to 99.03 million shares - SEC filing

* Carl Icahn cuts shared stake in Nuance Communications Inc by 28 percent to 21.7 million shares

* Carl Icahn takes shared share stake of 3.4 million shares in Allergan Inc

* Carl Icahn raises shared share stake in American International Group Inc by 2.8 percent to 45.6 million shares

* Change in holdings are as of June 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2016

Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: bit.ly/2b77yOJ

Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: bit.ly/2aWMFp2

