Aug 15 (Reuters) - Moody's -

* Moody's assigns AA3 to approximately $2.7 billion California GO bonds; outlook stable

* Moody's - Rating reflects California's stable financial position, high but declining debt metrics, adjusted net pension liability ratios, strong liquidity

* Moody's - Outlook for state of California is stable, based on the steady improvement in the economy and finances of the state