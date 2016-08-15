BRIEF-Soros fund management cuts stake in Amazon, dissolves Qualcomm, Nike

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Soros Fund Management

* Soros fund management cuts share stake in abbott laboratories by 21.5% to 0.33 million shares

* Soros fund management ups share stake in dish network corp by 58.2 percent to 725,489 class a shares

* Soros fund management ups share stake in cvs health corp by 49.7 percent to 41,175 shares

* Soros fund management dissolves class b share stake in nike inc

* Soros fund management cuts share stake in amazon by 69.5 percent to 12,537 shares

* Soros fund management dissolves share stake in qualcomm inc

* Change in holdings are as of june 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of march 31, 2016

* Soros fund management ups share stake in perrigo co plc by 68.8 percent to 10,800

* Soros fund management ups share stake in china biologic prods inc by 58.1 percent to 236,700 shares

* Soros fund management cuts share stake in ebay inc by 52.9 percent to 1.7 million shares

* Soros fund management dissolves share stake in ferrari n v

* Soros fund management dissolves share stake in broadcom ltd Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: (bit.ly/2aWXNSz) Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2aUZOvF)