BRIEF-Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in Apple Inc, United Continental Holdings

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Soros Fund Management:

* Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in Apple Inc - SEC filing

* Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in Office Depot Inc

* Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in Motorola Solutions Inc

* Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in United Continental Holdings Inc

* Soros Fund Management ups share stake in Dish Network Corp by 58.2 percent to 725,489 class a shares

* Change in holdings are as of June 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2016

Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: bit.ly/2aWXNSz

Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: bit.ly/2aUZOvF