a year ago
BRIEF-Hain Celestial says currently evaluating its internal control over financial reporting
#Market News
August 15, 2016 / 9:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hain Celestial says currently evaluating its internal control over financial reporting

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Hain Celestial Group Inc

* Currently evaluating whether revenue associated with those concessions was accounted for in correct period

* Does not expect to achieve its previously announced guidance for fiscal year 2016

* Says audit committee of company's board of directors is conducting an independent review of matters

* Hain celestial group inc says will not be in a position to release financial results until completion of independent review of audit committee

* Hain celestial group, inc. Announces delay in release of its q4 and fiscal year 2016 financial results

* During q4, company identified concessions that were granted to certain distributors in united states

* Will experience a delay in timely filing of its annual report on form 10-k for its fiscal year ended june 30, 2016

* Currently evaluating its internal control over financial reporting

* Says audit committee of company's board of directors has retained independent counsel to assist in review Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
