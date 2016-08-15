FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Stemcells says respective boards of co and Microbot approved merger agreement
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 15, 2016 / 10:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Stemcells says respective boards of co and Microbot approved merger agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Stemcells Inc

* Respective boards of directors of stemcells and microbot have approved merger agreement - sec filing

* Following consummation of merger, former stockholders of microbot and certain advisors with respect to merger expected to own 95% of combined co

* Following consummation of merger, current stockholders of microbot expected to own 5% of combined co

* On august 15, 2016, co entered into an agreement and plan of merger and reorganization with microbot medical ltd

* Co will seek to amend its certificate of incorporation to effect a reverse stock split of company's common stock, if necessary

* Will seek to amend its certificate of incorporation to change name of co to 'microbot medical inc.' or another name designated by microbot

* Merger agreement provides that board of directors of company will be designated by microbot Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2bzLbUu) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.