Aug 15 (Reuters) - Valueact Holdings LP

* Valueact Holdings LP takes stake of 38 million shares in Morgan Stanley - SEC filing

* Valueact Holdings LP - Change in holding is as of quarter ended June 30, 2016 and compared with quarter ended March 31, 2016 Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: bit.ly/2blcnBN Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: bit.ly/2bixNn9