FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Storm Resources qtrly FFO per share $0.05
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 15, 2016 / 10:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Storm Resources qtrly FFO per share $0.05

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Storm Resources Ltd

* Qtrly ffo per share $0.05

* Production in q3 is forecast to be approximately 12,500 to 13,500 boe per day

* Sees q4 production 13,000 - 14,000 boe/d

* Sees q4 2017 production 16,000 - 18,000 boe/d

* Qtrly production averaged 12,852 boe per day (17% ngl), a year-over-year increase of 33% (32% on a per-share basis)

* Commodity price hedges were added with approximately 24% of current production being hedged for 2017

* Sees 2016 annual production 12,500 - 13,500 boe/d

* Sees 2017 Forecast Annual Production 15,000-17,000 boe/d (17% ngl)

* Qtrly ngl production was 2,219 barrels per day, an increase of 39% from previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.