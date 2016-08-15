BRIEF-Storm Resources qtrly FFO per share $0.05

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Storm Resources Ltd

* Qtrly ffo per share $0.05

* Production in q3 is forecast to be approximately 12,500 to 13,500 boe per day

* Sees q4 production 13,000 - 14,000 boe/d

* Sees q4 2017 production 16,000 - 18,000 boe/d

* Qtrly production averaged 12,852 boe per day (17% ngl), a year-over-year increase of 33% (32% on a per-share basis)

* Commodity price hedges were added with approximately 24% of current production being hedged for 2017

* Sees 2016 annual production 12,500 - 13,500 boe/d

* Sees 2017 Forecast Annual Production 15,000-17,000 boe/d (17% ngl)

* Qtrly ngl production was 2,219 barrels per day, an increase of 39% from previous year