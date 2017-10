Aug 16 (Reuters) - Elma Electronic AG :

* H1 order income grew by 21.8 percent to 69.8 million Swiss francs ($71.86 million)

* H1 net sales grew by 10.9 percent to 61.5 million francs

* H1 EBIT of 0.3 million francs (1.5 million francs year ago) and net profit of 0.2 million francs (0.8 million francs year ago)

* Aims to improve both revenue and operating profit in H2 Source text: bit.ly/2aXEQz6 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9713 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)