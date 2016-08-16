FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tornos Holding H1 net sales down at CHF 69.8 mln
#Switzerland Market Report
August 16, 2016 / 4:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tornos Holding H1 net sales down at CHF 69.8 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tornos Holding AG :

* H1 order intake came to 62.6 million Swiss francs ($64.44 million), which represents a substantial decrease of 32.2 pct, or 29.7 million Swiss francs, compared with the same period of last year (92.3 million Swiss francs).

* Cost-Cutting measures partially offset drop in earnings

* At 69.8 million Swiss francs, H1 net sales were 15.4% or 12.8 million Swiss francs lower than in the year-back period (chf 82.6 million).

* H1 net result of -3.5 million Swiss francs(2015: -2.5 million Swiss francs) includes a currency loss of chf 0.6 million and an accounting profit of 1.1 million Swiss francs from the disposal

* Does not announce an earnings target. Source text - bit.ly/2bdx1mQ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9715 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
