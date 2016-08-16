FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Handelsbanken says ousts Vang-Jensen, Anders Bouvin new CEO
August 16, 2016 / 5:11 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Handelsbanken says ousts Vang-Jensen, Anders Bouvin new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Handelsbanken

* Says Anders Bouvin, new president and Group Chief Executive of Handelsbanken

* Says following an extensive analysis, assessment of a unanimous board is that there should now be a change of Group Chief Executive

* Says Frank Vang-Jensen, present president and group chief executive, is leaving Handelsbanken

* Says this decision is purely related to individual. Handelsbanken remains strong and our long-term goals stand firm

* "All managers at Handelsbanken - particularly the branch managers - must have a very high degree of autonomy. Being the most senior manager at the Bank therefore requires a special type of leadership - considerably more complex than traditional management. Thus, it is possible to be an excellent leader and manager - as Frank Vang-Jensen has been - but not fulfil the requirements of CEO of Handelsbanken," says Pär Boman. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
