BRIEF-Phoenix Mecano H1 gross sales up by 3.8 pct at 292.4 million euros

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Phoenix Mecano AG :

* H1 EBIT up 25.0 pct at 20.6 million euros ($23.07 million)

* H1 consolidated gross sales up by 3.8 pct to 292.4 million euros

* H1 net sales amounted to 289.7 million euros (previous year 279.0 million euros)

* H1 net result after tax 13.7 million euros, up 35.1 pct from previous year (10.1 million euros)

* For FY continues to expects operating income in the order of 34 million to 40 million euros