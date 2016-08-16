FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Curro Holdings six-month HEPS up 51 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 16, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Curro Holdings six-month HEPS up 51 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Curro Holdings Ltd :

* Says H1 revenue 24 pct up from R705m to R872m

* Six-month HEPS 51 pct up from 14.5 cents to 22.0 cents

* For six months ended June 30, headline earnings up 59 pct from R51 mln to R81 mln

* Says H1 schools EBITDA up 27 pct from R204 mln to R259 mln

* No dividend has been declared for period

* 2016 investment programme includes construction of nine new campuses to value of R950 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
