Aug 16 (Reuters) - Scandic Hotels Group AB :

* Q2 net sales 3.45 billion Swedish crowns ($408.88 million) versus 3.17 billion crowns year ago

* Q2 adjusted EBITDA up by 31.3 pct to 470 million crowns

* Continues to take positive view that market demand will remain favorable during rest of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4377 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)