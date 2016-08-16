FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Matas Q1 EBITDA flat at DKK 152.6 million
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 16, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Matas Q1 EBITDA flat at DKK 152.6 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Matas A/S :

* Q1 2016/17 revenue grew 2.6 percent year on year to 848.1 million Danish crowns ($127.9 million)

* Q1 EBITDA 152.6 million crowns versus 152.4 million crowns year ago

* Financial targets for group for 2016/17 are unchanged

* 2016/17 like-for-like revenue is expected to grow by 1-3 percent

* 2016/17 EBITA margin is expected to be slightly below 17 percent

* 2016/17 investments(CapEx), excluding acquisitions of stores, is expected to be at the level of 90 million - 100 million crowns

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6319 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.