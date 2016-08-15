BRIEF-PREPA - Extension of AlixPartners' contract to continue ongoing debt restructuring

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority

* Extension of AlixPartners' contract to continue ongoing debt restructuring of utility through December 15, 2016

* Lisa Donahue will remain in her role as PREPA's Chief Restructuring Officer

* As part of contract extension agreement, AlixPartners will continue to assist PREPA in its transformation and debt restructuring

* With this new contract extension utility expects to obtain $32 million in recurring savings and $39 million in cash liquidity

* New extension elevates amount to $43.5 million under contract with AlixPartners since hired in september 2014 to lead PREPA restructuring process