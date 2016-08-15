FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Perma-Fix Environmental Services files for non-timely 10-Q
August 15, 2016 / 9:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Perma-Fix Environmental Services files for non-timely 10-Q

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc

* Perma-Fix - such waiver is not expected to be received until after the scheduled deadline filing date of august 15, 2016

* Perma-Fix - inability to meet fixed charge coverage ratio in q2 2016 due to delays in receipt of certain waste shipments which have been rescheduled

* Perma-Fix - expects to meet its quarterly fixed charge coverage ratio requirement in each of the remaining quarters of 2016

* Files for non-timely 10-q with u.s. Sec - sec filing

* Perma-Fix - expected to receive a waiver from its lender as a result of its failure to meet its second quarter fixed charge coverage ratio covenant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
