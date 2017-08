Aug 16 (Reuters) - KID ASA :

* Q2 revenue 265.5 million Norwegian crowns ($32.37 million) versus 235.8 million crowns year ago

* Q2 adjusted EBITDA 18.8 million crowns versus 12.1 million crowns year ago

* Like-for-like sales increased by 8.9 pct in Q2, +2.6 pct YTD compared to same period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2025 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)