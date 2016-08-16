FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Indus Holding H1 result after taxes up at EUR 37.0 mln
August 16, 2016

BRIEF-Indus Holding H1 result after taxes up at EUR 37.0 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Indus Holding AG :

* Sales revenues up approx. 6 percent at half-year stage; EBIT up 10.5 percent; earnings after taxes up approx. 16 percent; earnings per share at 1.50 euro

* Sales revenues for first six months increased by 5.8 percent to 714.9 million euros ($801.26 million) (previous year H1: 675.6 million euros)

* H1 EBIT reached 69.3 million euros (previous year H1: 62.7 million euros)

* At 37.0 million euros, H1 earnings after taxes exceeded prior year level (previous year H1: 32.0 million euros)

* Maintains its forecast and expects full-year sales revenues to climb to over 1.4 billion euros and EBIT to reach between 134 million euros and 138 million euros

* Further additions acquired; more acquisitions may follow in H2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8922 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

