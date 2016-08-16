FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Precise Biometrics swings to profit in Q2
#IT Services & Consulting
August 16, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Precise Biometrics swings to profit in Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Precise Biometrics

* Q2 consolidated net sales increased to SEK 21.9 (10.0) million

* Q2 EBITDA increased to SEK 6.2 (-5.2) million

* CEO says I am of course not satisfied with discontinued net sales growth compared to Q1, but i am convinced that we will have continued growth ahead

* CEO says I am pleased that positive trend of new customer agreements continued during Q2

* CEO says we expect sales and volumes to increase from several of our other sensor customers, which will drive growth and compensate for effects of Fingerprint Cards having implemented their own algorithm solution with some key customers

* CEO says sales in the Mobile Smart Card Solutions business area was weaker than expected, primarily because of lower sales to the US government agency market and the Defense Logistics Agency. However, we expect continued growth over time in this business area Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

