BRIEF-Nexstim to initiate co-operation negotiations concerning all personnel in Finland

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Nexstim Oyj :

* Says to initiate negotiations under the co-operation within undertakings act

* Company intends to save up to 1.6 million euros ($1.79 million) from its US operations and about 0.7 million euros from its Finnish operations

* Execution of cost saving plan will begin immediately

* Maximum number of person's subject to termination of employment relationship is estimated to be two

* Lay-off plans concern all personnel groups

* It is estimated that co-operation negotiations will be concluded by mid-September 2016 Source text for Eikon:

