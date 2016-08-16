FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Nexstim to initiate co-operation negotiations concerning all personnel in Finland
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
August 16, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Nexstim to initiate co-operation negotiations concerning all personnel in Finland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Nexstim Oyj :

* Says to initiate negotiations under the co-operation within undertakings act

* Company intends to save up to 1.6 million euros ($1.79 million) from its US operations and about 0.7 million euros from its Finnish operations

* Execution of cost saving plan will begin immediately

* Maximum number of person's subject to termination of employment relationship is estimated to be two

* Lay-off plans concern all personnel groups

* It is estimated that co-operation negotiations will be concluded by mid-September 2016 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8919 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.