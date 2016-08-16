BRIEF-NNIT Q2 operating profit up at DKK 56.5 million

Aug 16 (Reuters) - NNIT A/S :

* Q2 operating profit 56.5 million Danish crowns ($8.5 million) versus 50.9 million crowns year ago

* Q2 revenue by business area 658.6 million crowns versus 629.1 million crowns year ago

* Outlook for 2016 in constant currencies is maintained with a reduced level of investment

* 2016 revenue is forecasted to grow 5-8 percent in constant currencies

* 2016 operating profit margin is forecasted to be 10-11 percent in constant currencies

* Expected level of investments in 2016 is reduced from 7-8 percent to 6-7 percent of total revenue

* Decided to pay interim dividend for 2016 of 2.00 crowns per share, corresponding to 48.5 million crowns

