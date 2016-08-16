FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-NNIT Q2 operating profit up at DKK 56.5 million
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
August 16, 2016 / 6:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-NNIT Q2 operating profit up at DKK 56.5 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 16 (Reuters) - NNIT A/S :

* Q2 operating profit 56.5 million Danish crowns ($8.5 million) versus 50.9 million crowns year ago

* Q2 revenue by business area 658.6 million crowns versus 629.1 million crowns year ago

* Outlook for 2016 in constant currencies is maintained with a reduced level of investment

* 2016 revenue is forecasted to grow 5-8 percent in constant currencies

* 2016 operating profit margin is forecasted to be 10-11 percent in constant currencies

* Expected level of investments in 2016 is reduced from 7-8 percent to 6-7 percent of total revenue

* Decided to pay interim dividend for 2016 of 2.00 crowns per share, corresponding to 48.5 million crowns

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6227 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.