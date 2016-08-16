FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 16, 2016 / 9:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Siccar Point Energy buys 8.9 pct stake in North Sea's Greater Mariner area

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Siccar Point Energy:

* Acquisition of an 8.9 pct interest in the Greater Mariner area from JX Nippon Exploration and Production (U.K.) Limited

* Acquisition is the first since Siccar Point Energy was launched in August 2014 following its initial funding by Blue Water Energy and Blackstone

* Delighted to announce the appointment of Chris Finlayson as chairman

* Mariner development is well underway following project sanction in 2013 and is expected to commence production in 2018 Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2aY1EyK] (Bengaluru Newsroom)

