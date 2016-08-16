FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 16, 2016 / 10:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sunedison announces credit agreement amendment - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Sunedison Inc

* Got certain amendments to certain senior secured superpriority debtor-in-possession credit agreement, dated as of April 26, 2016 - SEC filing

* DIP amendment modifies certain provisions in dip credit agreement relating to some milestones relating to co's restructuring efforts

* DIP amendment modifies certain provisions in dip credit agreement relating to intercompany loans and restricted payments

* DIP amendment also modifies certain provisions relating to asset sales

* In connection with DIP amendment, requisite dip lenders also approved an updated 13-week budget

* Also finalized certain amendments to indenture, dated jan 11, 2016 for existing outstanding 5% guaranteed convertible senior secured notes due 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
