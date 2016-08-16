FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Topdanmark Q2 post-tax profit DKK 430 million, above estimates
August 16, 2016 / 10:51 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Topdanmark Q2 post-tax profit DKK 430 million, above estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Topdanmark A/S :

* Q2 combined ratio 86.2 percent (Reuters poll 84.3 percent)

* Q2 post-tax profit 430 million Danish crowns ($65.16 million) (Reuters poll 349 million crowns)

* Assumed combined ratio for 2016 remained around 89, excluding run-off in H2 2016

* Post-Tax profit forecast model for 2016 has been adjusted from 900-1,000 million crowns to 1,000-1,100 million crowns, excluding run-off in H2 2016, representing eps of 11.5 crowns

* Negative growth in non-life premiums in 2016 still assumed

