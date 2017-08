Aug 16 (Reuters) - Mineralbrunnen Ueberkingen Teinach AG :

* FY outlook confirmed

* H1 net profit at 0.4 million euros ($450,760.00) versus 0.1 million euros year ago

* H1 consolidated sales increased by 1.4 million euros from prior year to 67.3 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8874 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)