a year ago
BRIEF-Coloplast Q3 EBIT DKK 1.20 billion, below estimates
August 16, 2016 / 10:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Coloplast Q3 EBIT DKK 1.20 billion, below estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Coloplast :

* Q3 revenue 3.69 billion Danish crowns ($559.15 million) versus 3.72 billion crowns seen in Reuters poll

* Q3 EBIT 1.20 billion crowns (Reuters poll 1.22 billion crowns)

* Continues to expect organic revenue growth for 2015/16 of 7-8 pct at constant exchange rates and now of about 6 pct in Danish crowns from previously 6-7 pct

* Continues to expect EBIT margin to be 33-34 pct at constant exchange rates and to be about 33 pct in Danish crowns for 2015/16

* 2015/16 capital expenditure is still expected to be 600-700 million crowns; effective tax rate is still expected to be about 23 pct Source text: bit.ly/2b0AxC0 Link to Reuters poll:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5993 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
