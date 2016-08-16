BRIEF-Northern Oil and Gas says co has never owned any interest in Dakota plains

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Northern Oil And Gas Inc

* Wells notice stated that staff has made preliminary determination to recommend sec institute enforcement action against Reger

* Reger notified company that he had received a "wells notice" from staff of sec on august 11, 2016

* "company has never owned any interest in Dakota plains" - sec filing

* Co does not believe that it, or any conduct by co, is focus of investigation by governmental agency in relation to dakota plains