a year ago
BRIEF-Oncogenex's Phase 3 trial of Custirsen in men did not meet primary endpoint
#Market News
August 16, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Oncogenex's Phase 3 trial of Custirsen in men did not meet primary endpoint

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Oncogenex Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Oncogenex announces results from the phase 3 affinity trial of custirsen in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer

* To initiate discussions with U.S. Food and drug administration to evaluate options related to an early analysis of phase 3 enspirit trial

* Trial did not meet primary endpoint

* Adverse events were consistent with those observed in previous trials of custirsen in metastatic crpc

* Engaged MTS Health Partners, Lp as its advisor to assist with exploration of strategic alternatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
