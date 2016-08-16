FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MGM Resorts International to up stake in MGM China Holdings
August 16, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-MGM Resorts International to up stake in MGM China Holdings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 16 (Reuters) - MGM Resorts International:

* MGM Resorts International to increase its stake in MGM China Holdings Limited

* To acquire additional 4.95% of outstanding ordinary shares of MGM China, will own about 56% of MGM China's outstanding common shares

* Will issue to grand paradise Macau 7,060,492 shares of its common stock and pay cash consideration of $100 million

* Upon completion of transactions, ho would own approximately 4.8% of outstanding common stock of MGM resorts

* MGM resorts international says to acquire 188.1 million ordinary shares of its subsidiary MGM China Holdings Limited from grand paradise Macau

* Will acquire an additional 4.95% of outstanding common shares of MGM China and will own about 56% of MGM China's outstanding common shares

* Pansy ho has entered into agreement to acquire 4 million shares of MGM Resorts stock at $25/share from Tracinda Corporation

* In addition, company has agreed to pay GPM (or its nominee) a deferred cash payment of $50 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
