BRIEF-Santam sees H1 HEPS between 612-656 cents/share vs 885 cents/shr yr ago

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Santam Ltd :

* H1 HEPS is expected to be between 612-656 CPS (2015: 887 CPS)

* Says H1 EPS is expected to be between 600-644 cents per share (CPS) (2015: 870 CPS)

* Says foreign currency exchange losses had a negative impact on investment returns following relative strengthening of rand

* H1 net underwriting margin is however still expected to be within long term target range of 4-8 pct

* Underwriting results were negatively influenced by few large corporate property claims and decline in crop business profits from high levels of 2015