BRIEF-MTN Group says to address concerns raised by employees at meeting

Aug 16 (Reuters) - MTN Group Ltd :
* Have received a memorandum of demands from Communications Workers Union (CWU)
* Scheduled meeting follows MTN SA's announcement that it will be outsourcing some of its call centre facilities
* Can confirm that its management will be meeting with leadership of CWU on Tuesday, Aug.23 2016
* "We will continue to have discussions in good faith with integrity and transparency with CWU in a bid to reach an amicable resolution" Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)