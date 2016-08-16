FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 16, 2016

BRIEF-MTN Group says to address concerns raised by employees at meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 16 (Reuters) - MTN Group Ltd :

* Have received a memorandum of demands from Communications Workers Union (CWU)

* Scheduled meeting follows MTN SA's announcement that it will be outsourcing some of its call centre facilities

* Can confirm that its management will be meeting with leadership of CWU on Tuesday, Aug.23 2016

* "We will continue to have discussions in good faith with integrity and transparency with CWU in a bid to reach an amicable resolution" Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

