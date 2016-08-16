FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 16, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Osisko Gold Royalties streamlines operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd :

* Osisko mining may earn 50% of Osisko royalties' interest following expenditures totaling $19.2 million

* Granted Osisko Mining Inc an option to earn 100% of its interest on its portfolio of exploration properties held in Quebec

* Under terms Osisko Mining may earn 100% of its royalties' interest upon completing total investment of $32 million over 7 year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
