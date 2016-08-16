FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Sandell Asset Management Corp releases open letter to CEO of Viavi solutions
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 16, 2016 / 1:41 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sandell Asset Management Corp releases open letter to CEO of Viavi solutions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Sandell Asset Management Corp

* Viavi should pursue sale of service enablement (se) business segment

* "it is our belief that company would benefit from having additional members on board of directors"

* "believe that there may be substantial private equity interest" in Viavi

* Released a letter to Oleg Khaykin, ceo and president of Viavi solutions

* Believe viavi should allocate "meaningful amount" of funds towards accelerated share repurchase program

* Take-Private deal may be one path to consider for Viavi; alternatives involving equity sponsor should also be considered Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.