Aug 16 (Reuters) - Gladstone Land Corp :

* Gladstone Land announces agreement for acquisition of farm in Colorado

* Potential transaction also includes a lease agreement with an initial term running through 2020

* Deal for total consideration of approximately $6.5 million

* Deal for about $4.9 million in cash and 125,677 common units of lp interest in company's operating partnership