BRIEF-Chiasma announces workforce reduction

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Chiasma Inc :

* Chiasma announces workforce reduction

* Continues to enroll patients in its mpowered phase 3 trial

* Further reducing its workforce by approximately 44%

* Will incur aggregate charges related to headcount reduction of about $0.8 million to $1.0 million for one-time severance and related costs in Q3

* Company expects to realize more than $7.0 million in annualized payroll and related expense savings as a result of restructuring actions

* Chiasma Inc says expects to realize more than $7.0 million in annualized payroll and related expense savings as a result of these combined actions

* Charges related to headcount reduction expected to result in cash expenditures that will be substantially complete by end of Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: