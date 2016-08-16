FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Home Depot CFO- "Encouraged by strength of core business as housing market continues to recover"
August 16, 2016 / 2:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Home Depot CFO- "Encouraged by strength of core business as housing market continues to recover"

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Home Depot Inc

* On conf call - pro-sales outpaced diy business in US in Q2

* On conf call - 'buy online, pickup in store' rollout expected to be completed by end of fiscal year

* CEO- "instituting a high degree of change across many business areas...in Q2 identified several opportunities for improvement particularly around inventory management and freight handling "

* Q2 drivers behind the increase in big-ticket purchases were HVAC, appliances and roofing

* Q2 transactions for tickets over $900 representing about 20 percent of U.S. Sales were up 8.1 percent

* CFO- " recent GDP growth estimates suggest a slowdown in us economy from what we expected but we are encouraged by strength of our core business as housing market continues to recover"

* CFO- lifting full-year eps growth guidance principally because of better expense control and therefore more operating leverage than anticipated at end of Q1

* CFO- for remainder of fiscal year intend to repurchase about $2.5 billion of stock, bringing total anticipated 2016 share repurchases to $5 billion

* Have a pilot of 20 stores where interline assortments can be shopped inside home depot stores

* Taking expense growth forecast down, now expect expense growth to be about 32% of sales growth, down from about 40%

* CEO- "we are in a space where the customer is willing to spend", strong performance in ticket driven by big-ticket categories and units per basket around project business Further company coverage:

