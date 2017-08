Aug 16 (Reuters) - Kalobios Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Files for non-timely 10-Q

* During first half of 2016, co's results of operations impacted by bankruptcy proceedings and operation as debtor-in-possession

* Expects results of operations for quarterly period ended June 30, 2016 will reflect significant change compared with co's results last year Source text (bit.ly/2b1qGfx) Further company coverage: