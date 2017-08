Aug 16 (Reuters) - Leidos Holdings Inc :

* Leidos announces closing of the merger with Lockheed Martin's IS&GS business and election of three new directors

* Gregory R. Dahlberg, Surya N. Mohapatra, Susan M. Stalnecker named as 3 new directors to serve on Leidos board, which has 12 directors