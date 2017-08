Aug 16 (Reuters) - Harsco Corp :

* Harsco Corp says Chris Whistler promoted to chief operating officer, metals & minerals segment

* Harsco Corp says Sam Fenice named vice president and corporate controller

* Harsco Corp says Scott Jacoby, president of Harsco Rail, has resigned from company

* Nicholas Grasberger, CEO and member of board, will assume leadership of Harsco Rail segment on an interim basis

* Harsco announces leadership updates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: