#Market News
August 16, 2016 / 9:00 PM / in a year

BRIEF-Tucson Electric reaches settlement regarding revenue requirement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tucson Electric Power :

* 2016 rate settlement does not address some aspects of case such as rate design, cost components of lost fixed cost recovery

* Settlement includes a 7.04% return on original cost rate base (OCRB) of approximately $2.0 billion

* On Aug 15 co, other parties to TEP’s pending rate case proceeding entered settlement agreement regarding TEP’s revenue requirement

* Settlement includes increase in non-fuel retail base rates of $81.5 million, of which, $15.2 million is contingent on certain terms

* Settlement includes a capital structure for rate making purposes of approximately 50.03% common equity and 49.97% long-term debt Source text: (bit.ly/2aZnlhS)

