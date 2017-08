Aug 16 (Reuters) - Essendant Inc

* Says business will be organized around its two primary customer channels: business & facility essentials and industrial essentials

* Company to reorganize around primary channels

* Harry Dochelli named president of business & facility essentials; Ric Phillips named group president of industrial essentials

* Chief Operating Officer Tim Connolly to leave company

* Essendant will not seek a replacement in COO role Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: