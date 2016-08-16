FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 16, 2016 / 11:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moody's affirms Australia's AAA; rating maintains stable outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Moody's on Australia

* Factor supporting rating affirmation on expectation of Australia's demonstrated economic resilience will endure in uncertain global environment

* Australia's reliance on external financing, elevated household debt and rising residential property prices pose risks

* Moody's affirms Australia's AAA rating; maintains stable outlook

* Forecast government debt to rise to close to 41% of GDP by fiscal 2017 and to just under 45% by the end of the decade

* Expect real GDP growth to remain robust, at around 2.5% from 2017 onwards, after 2.8% in 2016 Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
