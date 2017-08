Aug 16 (Reuters) - Carnival Corp :

* Carnival Corporation and Port Everglades extend landmark agreement to 2030

* As part of addendum, Carnival Corporation will have preferential use of Cruise Terminal 4

* As part of long-term agreement, has preferential use of 3 additional terminals, Cruise Terminals 2, 21 and 26, and one additional terminal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: