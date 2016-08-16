FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Performance Sports Group files for non-timely 10-K
#Market News
August 16, 2016 / 9:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Performance Sports Group files for non-timely 10-K

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Performance Sports Group Ltd

* Files for non-timely 10-K - SEC filing

* Delay in filing 10-K a result of audit committee's internal investigation related to finalization of financial statements

* Earnings before income tax and net income for year ended may 31, 2016 seen to be lower than comparable period last year

* Failure to file annual report on form 10-K on time is expected to result in default under the co's credit facilities Source text - bit.ly/2bcf0Y1 Further company coverage:

